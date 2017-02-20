4-Year-Old Boy Missing After Suspect Steals Car: Police

A suspect stole a vehicle with a young child inside in Philadelphia late Monday night, according to investigators.

Police say the suspect stole the vehicle on the 4600 block of Sydenham Street around 10:40 p.m. A 4-year-old boy was inside the car at the time.

Police later found the vehicle a few blocks away on the 1600 block of Saint Paul Street. Neither the boy nor the suspect were inside, according to police. Officers continue to search the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.