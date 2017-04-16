NJ Man Allegedly Urinates on a Police Officer, Again

A New Jersey man previously charged with throwing urine at a police officer has been charged with peeing on another police officer while he was being arrested this week.

Kenny B. Roberts, 40, allegedly peed on the officer as he was being placed in handcuffs at Hoboken police headquarters Wednesday night, according to NJ.com.

Police had taken Roberts to police headquarters after he allegedly provided an officer with a fake name and date of birth while being stopped on Third Street earlier on Wednesday night.

Roberts was charged with throwing bodily fluids at a police officer and hindering apprehension, according to a criminal complaint.

In October 2015, Roberts was charged with throwing urine at an officer at Hoboken Police Station after he was picked up on a drug charge, NJ.com reported.

Roberts has a lengthy rap sheet going back to 1995, court records show.