Mother, Two Children Dead After House Fire in Berks County

By Brian X. McCrone and Manuel Smith

    A mother and her two children were found dead after their house was engulfed by flames overnight.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A mother and two of her children died in a house fire in Berks County early Sunday, officials said at the scene.

    The three victims were not immediately identified by state police or local firefighters at the scene in the small borough of Hamburg, which is 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

    Reports of flames coming from a house on South Fourth Street came in to Berks County emergency communications about midnight. The blaze took about two hours to extinguish.

    Officials at the scene could not confirm a report that a fourth person jumped from a second-floor window of the house. State police said more details would be released later Sunday.

    Published 2 hours ago
