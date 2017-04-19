Montgomery County Church Shooter Learns Sentence for Killing | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Montgomery County Church Shooter Learns Sentence for Killing

Man gets 10 to 20 years in North Wales church shooting

    A parishioner is now being charged with shooting and killing a man inside a crowded Montgomery County church during Sunday services. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk is outside of the courthouse. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

    A man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a fellow churchgoer during Sunday services in a suburban Philadelphia church.

    Forty-six-year-old Mark Storms of Lansdale was sentenced Tuesday on voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment convictions in Montgomery County in the April 2016 death of 27-year-old Robert Braxton III.

    Investigators said Braxton became disruptive in Keystone Fellowship Church in North Wales and Storms ordered him to leave, showing him a concealed weapons permit and a handgun. They said Braxton punched Storms and was then shot twice in the church, where about 300 congregants had gathered for the service.

    Defense attorney Vince Difabbio called the shooting self-defense. He said after sentencing that his client still believes he did the right thing by intervening.

