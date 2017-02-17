Lankenau Medical Center unveiled plans Friday to spend $52.8 million to expand and enhance its emergency department.

The Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, hospital's emergency department, built to handle 35,000 patients, is currently seeing about 54,000 patients a year. Lankenau officials expect that number to increase to 73,000 by 2025.

The proposed expansion project, which will require township approval, is expected to be completed in early 2019.

“This expansion project will allow Lankenau to deliver advanced emergency services in an innovative and highly functional space that will reflect the expertise and commitment of our Emergency Department team,” said Phil Robinson, the hospital's president. “The enhancements and effective design of the space will significantly reduce waiting times and will continue to ensure that we are offering a superior patient experience to the communities we serve.”

