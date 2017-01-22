Masked Home Invaders Pistol-Whip Man, Tie Up Woman, Steal Safe with $7K: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Masked Home Invaders Pistol-Whip Man, Tie Up Woman, Steal Safe with $7K: Police

By David Chang

    Three masked robbers tied a woman up and pistol-whipped a man while two children slept during a home invasion in Southwest Philadelphia, according to investigators.

    Police said the three suspects broke into a home on the 6400 block of Garman Street early Sunday morning. They tied a woman up with zip-ties and then pistol-whipped a man inside the home, according to officials. Police also say two children were sleeping inside the house at the time.

    The three suspects took a safe from the house that contained $7,000 in cash and then fled the scene, investigators said.

    No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

