A Montgomery County father faces charges that he beat his 24-day-old daughter.

District Attorney Kevin Steele announced aggravated assault and child endangerment charges Thursday against Luis Bonanno of Harleysville.

Towamencin Township police and county detectives began investigating Bonanno, 34, after the infant’s mother took the child to the hospital to have breathing problems – the girl had “poor oral intake” and “was exhibiting a licking noise while breathing in – checked out on Sept. 12, 2016, the DA’s office said in a news release.

The girl was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where doctors found the baby had fractured ribs, a broken skull and “other issues,” the DA said.

Investigators later found that Bonanno pressed on his daughter’s chest multiple times, the DA said.

A judge arraigned Bonanno Tuesday and sent him to to county jail after he was unable to post $100,000 bail, court records said. NBC10 left a message for comment with his Norristown-based attorney Frank Flick. Top News of the Week: Mom in Colorado Battles Deportation