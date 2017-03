A serious crash closed part of a busy Delaware County roadway Wednesday morning.

The wreck closed both directions of Baltimore Pike (U.S. Route 1) near Creek Road around 5:15 a.m. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later you could see a smashed up SUV off the roadway with a damaged flatbed truck nearby.

No word yet on the extent of injuries but an ambulance could be seen responding to the crash.

Epect delays in the area.