Car Fire Backs Up Traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard

A car fire caused a major traffic jam on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday evening.

SkyForce10 was above the scene after a car caught fire on the Boulevard near Adams Avenue around 6 p.m. Responding firefighters were able to control the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Northbound outer lanes are currently shut down on the Boulevard at Adams Avenue and traffic is backed up in the area. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.