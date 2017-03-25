A man was arrested for allegedly fondling himself in front of women at three stores in Delaware.

Police say Marvin Wiggins, 56, of Colonia, New Jersey approached women inside Target, TJMaxx and Kohl’s stores in the Dover, Delaware area Thursday and Friday.

During each incident, Wiggins asked the women for advice on Baby Shower or House warming gifts, police said. He then allegedly fondled himself through his clothing while asking the women to look at his genitals through his sweatpants.

Wiggins was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, lewdness and harassment.

