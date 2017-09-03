3 People Hit by Amtrak Trains Over the Weekend

Three people were hit by Amtrak trains this weekend in the Philadelphia region.

The Trenton service was restored Sunday evening after a pedestrian was struck at the Torresdale Station around 8:30 p.m. The train will be skipping that stop while crews investigate, Amtrak said.

Earlier on Sunday, a different person was hit at the Merion station. That victim was conscious when first responders arrived, officials said.

The platform was taped off, but trains still serviced the stop.

On Saturday, a teen heading to the Made in America festival was grazed by an Amtrak train in Malvern. Police said large groups of people heading to Center City were rushing to get onto the platform when the victim was struck.

Police increased patrols following the incident.