LAPD Gives Dementia Patients Trackers | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

LAPD Gives Dementia Patients Trackers

The program costs $375 per person for the first year

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Project Lifesaver
    File photo of Project Lifesaver locating technology.

    Police in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale are hoping to reduce the time it takes to find missing people diagnosed with dementia by providing patients with tracking devices.

    The Glendale Police Department has partnered with the nonprofit group Project Lifesaver to provide tracking devices to families with members who suffer from cognitive issues such as Alzheimer's disease of autism, The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday. If that relative wanders away, the device would allow authorities to find that person in minutes instead of hours.

    Glendale police Sgt. Traci Fox says 15 people are currently enrolled in the program, which costs $375 per person for the first year.

    Fox says the tracker program is a short-term solution for those with wandering relatives. She says families should still look for other ways to keep relatives from walking out.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices