Bethenny Frankel is parting with her luxurious SoHo apartment in New York. The "Real Housewives" star's residence was posted on Tuesday at a whopping $5.25 million. Frankel purchased the apartment in October 2014 for $4.25 million during her rocky split from ex-husband Jason Hoppy. She told People that she made the move into SoHo quickly during the split, but now she is ready to move on to a bigger apartment.