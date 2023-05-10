Eagles’ 2023 schedule leaks tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. but we’ll be tracking all the reports and leaks until then.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ opponents in 2023:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, 49ers

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers

The Eagles will have nine road games in 2023 after having nine home games last season. This alternates year to year.

• The 2023 season will start off with the Eagles’ heading to Foxboro for a Super Bowl LII rematch against the Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz of TheScore. The Patriots will be celebrating Tom Brady in that one.

• The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII rematch is scheduled for Week 11 on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, the league announced.

• The Eagles announced that they will host the Giants on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) at 4:30 p.m.

• The Eagles announced they will host the 49ers on Dec. 3 (Week 13) in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game.

Here’s the Eagles’ schedule we’ll be updating as we learn more:

Week 1 — at Patriots

Week 2 —

Week 3 —

Week 4 —

Week 5 —

Week 6 —

Week 7 —

Week 8 —

Week 9 —

Week 10 —

#Week 11 — at Chiefs on Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 12 —

Week 13 — vs. 49ers on Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14 —

Week 15 —

!Week 16 — vs. Giants on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Week 17 —

Week 18 —

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football

! Monday afternoon

