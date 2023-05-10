Eagles’ 2023 schedule leaks tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. but we’ll be tracking all the reports and leaks until then.
As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ opponents in 2023:
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, 49ers
Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers
The Eagles will have nine road games in 2023 after having nine home games last season. This alternates year to year.
• The 2023 season will start off with the Eagles’ heading to Foxboro for a Super Bowl LII rematch against the Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz of TheScore. The Patriots will be celebrating Tom Brady in that one.
• The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII rematch is scheduled for Week 11 on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, the league announced.
• The Eagles announced that they will host the Giants on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) at 4:30 p.m.
• The Eagles announced they will host the 49ers on Dec. 3 (Week 13) in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game.
Here’s the Eagles’ schedule we’ll be updating as we learn more:
Week 1 — at Patriots
Week 2 —
Week 3 —
Week 4 —
Week 5 —
Week 6 —
Week 7 —
Week 8 —
Week 9 —
Week 10 —
#Week 11 — at Chiefs on Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m.
Week 12 —
Week 13 — vs. 49ers on Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m.
Week 14 —
Week 15 —
!Week 16 — vs. Giants on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
Week 17 —
Week 18 —
* Sunday Night Football
# Monday Night Football
$ Thursday Night Football
! Monday afternoon
