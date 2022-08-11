Field of Dreams Game

Griffeys Have a Catch Before 2022 Field of Dreams Game

Ken Griffey Jr. recreated a famous movie scene with his dad in Iowa

By Max Molski

What’s more nostalgic than playing catch with your dad?

Ken Griffey Jr. got to do that early in his big league career, and he got to share another sentimental moment with his dad at the Field of Dreams.

As part of pregame festivities before Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, the famous father-son duo stepped through the cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, and into the outfield before calling back to the end of the titular film.

“Hey dad, you want to have a catch?” Griffey Jr. asked.

“I’d like that,” Griffey Sr. replied.

The two former Reds then began tossing a baseball back and forth as a group of kids began taking the field. 

The Griffeys were soon joined by fellow legends, including Johnny Bench, Barry Larkin, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, Billy Williams and Andre Dawson, along with players from both teams.

After gathering in the infield for the national anthem, Jenkins tossed out the first pitch to Bench.

Though it’s just the second edition of the Field of Dreams Game, moments like the Griffeys’ game of catch and Jenkins’ first pitch really bring back memories and emotions.

