James van Riemsdyk Welcomes Baby Girl to the World

Let us know where we can send a little pigeon stuffed animal to the newest addition of the van Riemsdyk family.

By Brooke Destra

It's been a few months since James van Riemsdyk and his wife Lauren subtly announced they were expecting a baby girl on social media - but the day has finally arrived. 

Late on Sunday, the Flyers tweeted out a congratulatory message for the couple, who welcomed their daughter Scarlett Everly to the world. 

Even during a time with so much negativity in the world, nothing puts a smile on your face like a newborn baby. Congratulations to the van Riemsdyks! 

… By the way, we're still waiting on an address to send a little pigeon stuffed animal. I'm sure the newest addition to the family would love it. 

