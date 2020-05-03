James van Riemsdyk Welcomes Baby Girl to the World

It's been a few months since James van Riemsdyk and his wife Lauren subtly announced they were expecting a baby girl on social media - but the day has finally arrived.

Late on Sunday, the Flyers tweeted out a congratulatory message for the couple, who welcomed their daughter Scarlett Everly to the world.

Congrats to @JVReemer21 & Lauren on welcoming Scarlett Everly van Riemsdyk to our Flyers Family! 👶🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/xJrtmaF4Td — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 3, 2020

Even during a time with so much negativity in the world, nothing puts a smile on your face like a newborn baby. Congratulations to the van Riemsdyks!

… By the way, we're still waiting on an address to send a little pigeon stuffed animal. I'm sure the newest addition to the family would love it.

