Flyers Vs. Kings: John Tortorella's Team Never Trails Before Losing in Overtime

Flyers stomach OT loss, drop consecutive games for first time since Dec. 22-23

In a game that they never played from behind, the Flyers fell to the Kings, 4-3, during overtime Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

John Tortorella's club is 1-7 in OT this season.

Kevin Fiala scored the winner for Los Angeles.

The Flyers had two great looks in overtime but were turned away by Kings netminder Pheonix Copley.

Tony DeAngelo was irate after there was no whistle on Copley, who may have gotten away with tripping the defenseman to spring the action the other way.

"It's a clear penalty."



James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored the Flyers' goals.

Van Riemsdyk (one goal, one assist) and Ivan Provorov (two assists) finished with multi-point performances.

The Flyers (20-21-8) have dropped consecutive games for the first time since before the NHL-mandated holiday break (Dec. 22-23). They're 9-4-1 post-Christmas.

The Flyers went 1-0-1 in their two-game regular-season series with the Kings (27-17-6).

Los Angeles entered the night in third place of the Pacific Division.

• The Flyers have dropped their last two games despite scoring three goals in each of them. They're now 17-5-5 when they score three or more goals.

They need to tighten things up defensively again.

• Coming off of a 30-save win over the Red Wings three days ago, Carter Hart denied 34 of 38 shots from the Kings.

The 24-year-old was busy all night.

Copley stopped 28 of the Flyers' 31 shots.

• DeAngelo committed a turnover in the defensive zone that led to the Kings' game-tying goal with 1:24 minutes left in the second period.

Ristolainen had given the Flyers the lead eight minutes before when he cleaned up a bouncing puck in front.

The Flyers know DeAngelo's strengths are on the offensive side of the puck. He's going to be a high-risk passer, but they need him to be sharper and more decisive with the puck. Especially given they're really relying on him for his puck-moving abilities.

The 27-year-old defenseman was taken off the power play during the game, finished as a minus-3 and played 18:20 minutes.

• Tortorella's club committed six penalties, three of them tripping infractions.

The penalty kill finished 4 for 5.

The Flyers went 0 for 3 on the power play.

• Thanks to the markers from van Riemsdyk and Allison, the Flyers grabbed a pair of one-goal leads in the opening stanza.

But each time, they lost the advantage to Anze Kopitar. The two-time Selke Trophy winner scored goals on the power play and at even strength to make it a 2-2 game at first intermission.

Hart faced 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Over the last two games, the Flyers have surrendered five goals in the first period.

• Allison has been such an effective third-liner. He forechecks, he hits and he's providing offense, too.

Since the calendar turned to 2023, the 25-year-old has put up seven points (four goals, three assists) and a plus-7 rating in 12 games.

• The Flyers head to St. Paul, Minnesota for a matchup Thursday with the Wild (8 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

