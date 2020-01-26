Eagles Remember Kobe Bryant as ‘A Champion for the Ages’

Anybody who's seen the video of Kobe Bryant celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl championship knows how much he loved his hometown football team.

The Eagles joined the rest of the sports world Sunday in mourning Bryant's death in a California helicopter crash:

The Eagles are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. He was a champion for the ages, a fearless competitor, and an outstanding ambassador for the city. Our hearts go out to all of today's victims and their families.

The Eagles and Bryant had a very close relationship. Bryant spoke to the team in December of 2017 while the Eagles spent a week in the Los Angeles area between West Coast games against the Seahawks and Rams, and he was often seen wearing Eagles jerseys and other gear.

Several Eagles players took to Twitter to express their grief, including Zach Ertz, who tweeted out a photo of a signed jersey Bryant gave him.

This news is killing me today... My childhood hero gone too soon. Better believe I got him!! RIP MAMBA #EpicSh*t pic.twitter.com/DNFAMD18N4 — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 26, 2020

Sidney Jones tweeted out a photo of himself with Bryant.

MY FAVORITE ATHLETE EVER MAN..MY INSPIRATION!!!

I AM SICK RIGHT NOW!!! I CANT EVEN EXPRESS IT...SO HEARTBROKEN 😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U637drXTjl — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) January 26, 2020

And Jordan Howard wrote about the impact Bryant had during his 41 years.