Eagles Promote Deontay Burnett, Grayland Arnold for Bengals Game

Eagles promote receiver, safety from practice squad

The Eagles promoted third-year wide receiver Deontay Burnett and undrafted rookie safety Grayland Arnold from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

NFL teams this year are allowed to add two practice squad players to the active roster before each game with their contracts reverting to the practice squad the next day.

Burnett and Arnold were both with the Eagles in training camp, released on Sept. 3 and added to the practice squad on Sept. 6.

With Jalen Reagor out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals and Alshon Jeffery still not ready to return, Burnett gives the Eagles a fifth healthy wide receiver along with DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and John Hightower.

Arnold, who played at Baylor, gives the Eagles an extra safety and special teamer with Rudy Ford out for Sunday.

Burnett has played in one regular-season game for the Eagles, catching two passes for 48 yards against the Giants in last year’s season finale, including a 41-gain that was the Eagles’ longest by a wide receiver last year in their last 15 games.

He played in five games with the Jets as an undrafted rookie out of USC in 2018 and caught 10 passes for 143 yards.

Burnett was 21 years and 17 days old when he made his NFL debut and is the seventh-youngest WR in NFL history to catch a pass.

Players who get the temporary one-day promotions from the practice squad to the game-day roster get a pay bump from the regular practice squad salary of $8,400 per week to the NFL minimum wage for their experience level.

So Burnett will earn $44,117 this year instead of $8,000 and Arnold, a rookie, will earn $35,882 instead of $8,000.