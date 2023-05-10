George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Charges, Including Fraud: ‘I Will Not Resign'

What to Know Rep. George Santos, whose lies about his life story have drawn deep scrutiny, has been charged in a 13-count federal indictment on charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits

The indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The embattled 34-year-old Republican pleaded not guilty to the charges, calling them a "witch hunt" as he vowed not to resign and will continue to seek reelection

Rep. George Santos, whose lies about his life story have drawn deep scrutiny, pleaded not guilty to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

The embattled 34-year-old Republican, whose district covers part of Long Island and Queens, was charged with making false statements, fraud, money laundering and other crimes in the 13-count federal indictment unsealed during his arraignment Wednesday at the Central Islip federal court building. The web of fraud and deceit overlapped with the New York lawmaker’s fantastical public image as a wealthy businessman, prosecutors alleged, a fictional biography that began to unravel after he won election last fall.

The indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives. A grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday, prosecutors said a day later as they publicly released the court papers. Read it here.

Rep. George Santos, whose lies about his life story have drawn deep scrutiny, has been charged with making false statements, fraud, money laundering and other crimes in a 13-count federal indictment unsealed ahead of his expected arraignment on Long Island. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

The 20-page document alleges Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it claims, he used it for rent and personal expenses, including luxury designer clothes, and to pay off his credit cards.

Additionally, investigators said that Santos took two different $25,000 political donations and moved that money into his own account for personal spending.

Santos also is accused of lying about his finances on congressional disclosure forms and applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed as regional director of an investment firm and running for Congress. The FBI alleged that he claimed to be unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was really earning $120,000 with a Florida-based investment firm.

Prosecutors allege that Santos lied to Congress about his finances, falsely claiming he had received between $1 million and $5 million in dividends from his company, Devolder Organization LLC, from which he also earned a $750,000 salary. In his House Disclosure, Santos said he had between $100,000-$250,000 in a checking account, and $1 million to $5 million in a savings account — both of which the Justice Department said were untrue.

Santos has described the Devolder Organization as a broker for sales of luxury items like yachts and aircraft. The business was incorporated in Florida shortly after Santos stopped working for Harbor City Capital, the company accused by federal authorities of operating an illegal Ponzi scheme.

In Nov. 2021, Santos formed Redstone Strategies, a Florida company that federal prosecutors say he used to dupe donors into financing his lifestyle. According to the indictment, Santos told an associate to solicit contributions to the company and gave the person contact information for potential donors.

Emails to prospective donors falsely claimed the company was formed “exclusively” to aid Santos’ election bid and that there would be no limits on how much they could contribute, the indictment said. Santos falsely claimed the money would be spent on television ads and other campaign expenses, it said.

But a month before his election, Santos transferred about $74,000 from the company to bank accounts he maintained, the indictment said. He also transferred money to some of his associates, it said.

If convicted on the top counts, Santos faces up to 20 years in prison.

The indictment intends to hold Santos accountable for "various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," Peace added. "He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives."

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll echoed similar sentiments.

"As today's enforcement action demonstrates, the FBI remains committed to holding all equally accountable under the law," Driscoll said. "As we allege, Congressman Santos committed federal crimes, and he will now be forced to face the consequences of his actions."

Santos appeared in court sporting his usual crewneck sweater, white shirt, blazer and khakis with an overcoat as he walked quickly to the defense table and sat down. He conferred with his attorney Joe Murray who put his arm on his back as Santos read the charges during the arraignment, which lasted about 15 minutes.

When asked how he pleads he said firmly: “Not guilty.” He was released on $500,000 bond about five hours after turning himself in.

Santos must submit to pretrial services, have random monitoring at his home, surrender his passport, and keep his travel to limited to New York, Long Island, and D.C. — where he was heading back to Wednesday evening to vote. However, as long as he receives permission from the court and pretrial services, he can travel elsewhere. His defense attorney said since Santos is running for re-election and travels by car to campaign events, he promises to give advance notice.

Additionally, Santos must not have contact with individuals that the government has identified but not made public.

After leaving the courthouse Wednesday, Santos appeared combative amid a circus-like atmosphere of a media scrum that has been a constant during his four-month tenure in Congress. He adamantly said "I will not resign" while insisting he will not drop his reelection bid. Santos added that he is prepared to face the charges, which he labeled a "witch hunt."

"This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself...The reality is, it’s a witch-hunt. It makes no sense that in four months I’m indicted," he said outside of court. "I’m going to prove myself innocent...this is about innocent until proven guilty. I have my rights."

His lawyer, Murray, was more circumspect, saying: “Any time the federal government comes after you it’s a serious case. We have to take this serious.”

As for the claim he cheated taxpayers by claiming unemployment during the pandemic despite drawing "an annual salary of approximately $120,000," as regional director of an investment firm that the government shut down in 2021 over allegations that it was a Ponzi scheme, Santos said it was "inaccurate information" and he would clear his name during the trial.

Santos didn’t directly address the specifics of the charges to reporters, but when asked why he received unemployment benefits while employed, Santos cited a job change and confusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m going to fight my battle. I’m going deliver. I’m going to take care of clearing my name and I look forward to doing that," he said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.

What Is DOJ Looking at in Santos Case?

A Long Island prosecutor had previously been investigating whether Santos defrauded supporters and the New York attorney general’s office had previously said it was looking into possible violations of the law.

The Federal Election Commission has repeatedly flagged problems with Santos’ campaign finance reports. Sources familiar with the matter previously told NBC News that Santos was being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office for possible campaign finance violations.

The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center lodged a complaint with the FEC and urged regulators to investigate Santos. The “mountain of lies” Santos propagated during the campaign about his life story and qualifications, the center said, should prompt the commission to “thoroughly investigate what appear to be equally brazen lies about how his campaign raised and spent money.”

Is Santos Even Allowed to Stay in Office?

Legally speaking, Santos is allowed to stay in office as he fights the charges. Even if he is convicted, and the charges call for two or more years in prison, the rules of the House of Representatives state that he wouldn't technically have to leave office, he just would not be allowed to vote on the House floor or in committee.

House Speaker Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said during a press conference Tuesday that Santos is not on any committees, and likened the situation to the one New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was in when he was indicted. McCarthy said that Menendez was able to stay on as part of the Senate and voted during the time, so it did not appear likely that McCarthy would be looking to expel Santos any time soon.

McCarthy has said Santos should have his day in court -- and that process started Wednesday. It's been months in the making.

The Nassau County Republican Committee, which had supported his candidacy in 2022, said it would not support him again. In a statement on Wednesday, the GOP group said that "disgraced Congressman George Santos has no future with the Nassau County Republican Party."

A Democratic PAC is spending $45 million in New York state alone for the 2024 cycle, focusing intently on Santos' district and a half-dozen others as the party works to regain majority control of the chamber.

CNBC reported that Santos may soon face his first Democratic challenger: former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who previously represented the district.

What Other Investigations and Allegations Is Santos Facing?

In March, the House Ethics Committee announced that it was launching an investigation into Santos. That investigation appeared to be far-reaching, seeking to determine whether Santos "may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign” among other actions, the committee said in a statement.

The panel was also said to be looking into whether Santos "failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House, violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services, and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the statement said.

Santos had already removed himself from his committee assignments but otherwise has refused calls from many (including Republicans) in New York to step down from office.

The committee could recommend expulsion, the sternest form of punishment the House can impose, an action it has used only five times in more than two centuries and never when it comes to conduct that took place before a member was sworn into office. At least two-thirds of the House must vote for expulsion for it to occur.

Santos’ legal troubles date to his late teens, when he was investigated in Brazil for allegedly using stolen checks to buy clothes — a case that authorities say they’ve since reopened.

In 2017, Santos was charged with theft in Pennsylvania for allegedly using thousands of dollars in bogus checks to buy puppies from breeders. That case was dismissed after Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen and someone else took the dogs.

Federal authorities have separately been looking into complaints about Santos’ fundraising for a group that purported to help abused pets. A New Jersey veteran accused Santos of failing to deliver $3,000 he raised to help his dog get needed surgery.

Not only has Santos refused to resign, he has spent much of his time in Congress rewriting the narrative surrounding him — even saying boldly and without a hint of irony in March that “I think truth still matters very much."

In April, Santos announced that he would seek reelection. The release from his team didn't mention any of the many controversies, instead portraying him as a "dependable conservative vote" and noting he is the first openly gay Republican elected to the House.

Swift Reactions to George Santos' Indictment

Reactions to the news has been swift, as well as bipartisan. (To read more of the reactions, click here.)

However, although politicians from both sides of the aisle have asked for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to call for Santos to resign, McCarthy is standing by his side — to an extent. While he isn't demanding a resignation, McCarthy told reporters that he would not support Santos for reelection.

"No, I'm not going to support Santos," McCarthy said, almost with a laugh. "I think he's got some other things to focus on in this life than running for stuff."

The Speaker said earlier in the day that he hadn't seen the charges himself, he did say that a criminal trial "always concerns me." On Tuesday, McCarthy alluded to New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's own legal problems, stating that Menendez was allowed to stay in office as he was indicted, and is now a committee chair.

"Santos was never put on committee, so he won't serve on committee," McCarthy told reporters. "He will go through his time in trial and let's find out how the outcome is."