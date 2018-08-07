See How Big the Mendocino Complex Fire Would Be in Your City

The biggest wildfire ever recorded in California, which exploded to more than 450 square miles in just 11 days, continued to spread in the northern part of the state Wednesday as firefighters struggled in hot, windy, rugged conditions to contain it. Dubbed the Mendocino Complex fire, it is actually two fires burning near each other that cover a combined swath of land the size of Los Angeles.

Search in the field below to see how much of your hometown would be scorched by a fire as big as the record-breaking Mendocino Complex.

The blazes have torched at least 75 homes and 68 other structures. Firefighters say they expect to contain the twin wildfires, currently 20 percent contained, by the beginning of September.

