NJ Man Found in Bloody Clothing Charged With Murder, Arson in Mother's Death: Police

A New Jersey man who was found with apparent blood on his clothing as his home was on fire was charged in his mother's killing, law enforcement officials said.

Police received a call about a fire at a home on Chestnut Hill Drive East in Denville after 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Anthony Citro outside the home in what appeared to be blood-stained clothing.

First responders saw smoke coming from the home, and Denville firefighters were able to put out the flames — which were later determined to be incendiary, the prosecutor's office said. While the fire was being put out, the body of 68-year-old Eileen Citro was found.

The cause of death for the elder Citro was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner's office, prosecutors said. It was determined that Citro had been stabbed to death, and her son Anthony was taken into custody.

He was charted with first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated arson, as well as two weapon possession charges. Citro remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

