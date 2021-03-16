3-Year-Old NJ Boy Dies After Being Attacked by Neighbor's Dogs in Backyard

A 3-year-old boy was attacked and killed, and a mother badly injured, by two dogs in their New Jersey neighborhood, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The attack in Carteret occurred in the backyard of a home around 4:30 p.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and town police chief Dennis McFadden. First responders quickly arrived at the scene and airlifted the young boy to the hospital.

The child died at the hospital, and the mother was still hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known, although investigators said she was severely injured.

Neighbors described how the horrific scene played out, as the child was playing in the yard when two dogs attacked. The canines live on the opposite side of the victims' backyard, and somehow got past a fence before going after the boy and his mother.

One man said he could hear the mother's cries for help, but no one was there. Neighbors said the family had recently moved to Carteret from New York City.

No one answered the door of the home where the dogs were said to live. Those who knew the owners said the dogs never seemed aggressive before, and didn't seem to cause too much commotion.

It was unclear if the owners were facing charges. A police investigation is ongoing.