Graphics: Details on the Hundreds of Mass Shootings in the US in 2022

Most days in the U.S. in 2022, there has been a mass shooting.

In July, people ran for their lives after a man opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing eight and injuring dozens.

In May, a shooter killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, carrying out one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Every week, there are more tragedies. Over 200 days into 2022, there’s been an average of 13 mass shootings a week, according to an NBC analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). The GVA defines a mass shooting as an event where a minimum of four victims are shot, either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

The United States is an outlier when it comes to gun violence among high-income countries. No others have nearly as many violent firearm deaths. Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns and more than 200 are wounded, averaging over deaths 40,000 per year.

While mass shootings make up a small fraction of gun-related deaths, they are becoming more frequent. In 2017, there were around 350 mass shootings; that number jumped to close to 700 in 2021.

Mass shootings may also be more severe than in the past. During the average mass shooting, around 5 people are shot. The deadliest mass shooting to date was in 2017, when a gunman fired over 1,000 rifle rounds into a crowd at music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 and injuring hundreds.

Looking at the most violent mass shootings, events with 10 or more victims, this year is already on pace with last year’s high.

For a full list of U.S. mass shootings and methodology, visit the Gun Violence Archive.