Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News

Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good."

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.

In his video, Brady, who won seven Super Bowl titles during his 23 season in the NFL, told fans that he was keeping his retirement announcement simple, particularly since he’d previously announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022 before changing his mind 40 days later and playing an additional season.

“Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record to let you guys know first so it won’t be long-winded.”

“You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” the athlete added.

Brady, who began his career with the New England Patriots before joining the Bucs in 2020, went on to thank his loved ones and teammates for their support over the years.

“My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever there’s too many,” he said. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady’s announcement comes three months after he and Bündchen jointly announced that they had officially divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and 16 years together.

The former couple share two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady is also dad to a son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In the weeks prior to the couple's divorce news, Bündchen opened up in an interview with Elle about her concerns regarding Brady's return to “a very violent sport.” The model also revealed that she wanted Brady "to be more present” with their children.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” said Bündchen. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

