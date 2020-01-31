Trump administration

Former Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch Retires From State Department

APTOPIX Trump Impeachment
AP

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was removed from her post after unsubstantiated allegations were made against her by President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, has retired from the State Department, NBC News reported.

Testifying in defiance of Trump’s ban, Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators in October that Trump himself had pressured the State Department to oust her from her post and get her out of the country.

Yovanovitch told lawmakers investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that there was a “concerted campaign” against her based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpMarie Yovanovitch
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us