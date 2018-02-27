16 Inmates Indicted in Chicago Jail Brawl Caught on Video

Sixteen inmates are facing charges of mob action after a fight broke out earlier this month in a maximum security housing tier at Cook County Jail in Chicago. Two inmates were taken to local hospitals for injuries including puncture wounds following the Feb. 16 fight, which broke out around 9:30 p.m. Others were treated at the jail for non-life threatening injuries. (Published 6 hours ago)

