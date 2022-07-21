Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Weather
Local
Sports
Entertainment
Investigators
Videos
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
LX News
Wawa Welcome America
Watch NBC10 24/7 on Roku
Decision 2022
Helping Our Heroes
Phillies
Expand
Changing Climate
In-depth coverage of our changing climate and environmental issues
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
U.S. and World
LX News
Politics
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
See It, Share It
Wawa Welcome America
Sports
Phillies
Eagles
Sixers
Flyers
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Investigators
NBC10 Responds
Submit a tip
Watch The Lineup
Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback
Share a Consumer Complaint
Share Photos and Video
Our Apps
Newsletters
Cozi TV
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us