Wildfires devastated parts of Hawaii's Maui island on Wednesday, with the blazes destroying hundreds of buildings, displacing hundreds of families and killing at least 36.

Satellite photos provided by imaging company Maxar show Lahaina Town – once a kingdom capital and the former home of King Kamehamaha III – reduced to ashes on Maui's West Side. The fires did not spare Lahaina Harbor, according to town updates, nor did it leave its beloved banyan tree uncharred.

