Ashes of 8-Year-Old Killed in Calif. Stolen From Father

Tragedy struck the Santa Cruz, California area in 2015 when 8-year-old Maddy Middleton was allegedly killed by a teenage boy. Now, her ashes have been stolen.

Family members said the urn holding Middleton’s ashes was taken out of her father’s car where he had been keeping it in the glove box.

Family members said they just want the urn returned, no questions asked.

Middleton first went missing before her body was eventually found in a dumpster at the apartment complex where she lived.

Police arrested Adrian Gonzalez, then 15, in connection to her death. Gonzalez pleaded not guilty.

Anyone with information about the stolen ashes is asked to call police.