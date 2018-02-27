Woman Panhandles to Raise Funds for Pregnancy

A woman in Utah has taken to the streets to try and raise money to have a baby. Jessica Gales has been married to her husband, Jared, for the past 13 years. They have also been trying to have a baby for about 13 years, with no luck. In her effort to save money for fertility treatments, she has two jobs and has now added a third: panhandling. (Published 24 minutes ago)

