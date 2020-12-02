North Philadelphia

‘Possible Abduction' Was Part of Social Media Video, Police Say

Police said the people in the video reached out to the Special Victims Unit and claimed it was not an abduction but rather a video they were filming for social media.

By David Chang

police line do not cross
Getty Images

Police said what they initially believed to be a possible abduction in North Philadelphia was actually part of a social media video.

Police released a surveillance video showing a red car stopping near 8th and Diamond streets shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. One person then gets out of the car as the trunk pops open and appears to kick someone or something inside the trunk before shutting it. A second person then gets out of the car, knocks on the trunk and walks into a nearby store. 

Police said the people in the video later reached out to the Special Victims Unit and claimed it was not an abduction but rather a video they were filming for social media. Investigators then determined the incident was "unfounded."

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaPossible Abduction
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us