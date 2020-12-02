‘Possible Abduction' Was Part of Social Media Video, Police Say

Police said what they initially believed to be a possible abduction in North Philadelphia was actually part of a social media video.

Police released a surveillance video showing a red car stopping near 8th and Diamond streets shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. One person then gets out of the car as the trunk pops open and appears to kick someone or something inside the trunk before shutting it. A second person then gets out of the car, knocks on the trunk and walks into a nearby store.

Police said the people in the video later reached out to the Special Victims Unit and claimed it was not an abduction but rather a video they were filming for social media. Investigators then determined the incident was "unfounded."