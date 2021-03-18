PECO Pulls the Plug on Narberth's Street Lights Running on Free Electricity

What to Know PECO revealed they pulled the plug on dozens of street lights in Narberth, after discovering they were running on free electricity for decades.

A spokeswoman for PECO told NBC10 they first discovered in October 2020 a metering and billing issue of approximately 80 street lights that were owned, operated and maintained by Narberth.

The spokeswoman said PECO had a productive meeting with Narberth officials Thursday afternoon and plan to restore service to the street lights.

Who turned off the lights? It was a question asked by business owners and shoppers dealing with unusually dark conditions in the downtown area in Narberth Borough, Pennsylvania. It turns out that whether you’re an average Joe or an entire borough, you still need to pay your electricity bill.

“We have been in close communication with the borough since then to resolve this issue and have the street lights properly metered going forward,” the spokeswoman wrote. “All street lights need to be properly metered to ensure proper billing and reliable electric service.”

The spokeswoman said PECO had a productive meeting with Narberth officials Thursday afternoon and plan to restore service to the street lights.

“We will be restoring service to the impacted street lights as quickly and safely as possible, weather dependent, while they continue to make all necessary changes and adjustments to their equipment,” the spokeswoman wrote.

It’s unclear how much money the borough was saving by not paying for the lights though the Daily Times reported Narberth will have to pay around $80,000 to fix the issue. Borough officials believe an unidentified person gave them an unauthorized electrical hookup on many of Narberth’s downtown street lights 20 years ago, according to the Daily Times.

Tonight at 11 p.m., NBC10’s Drew Smith will have reactions from Narberth business owners and residents.