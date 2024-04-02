A long-time Latin teacher at Friends' Central School has resigned after being placed on administrative leave in light of sexual misconduct allegations with a student, according to the head of the school.

Prima Lingua and Latin teacher Margaret Somerville, also known as Margaret Roberts, has been accused of having sexual contact with a minor who was a student at Friends' Central, according to officials.

The reported misconduct is said to have happened 20 years ago, officials explained.

In a letter sent to the school community by Head of School Beth D. Johnson and Board of Trustees Clerk James C. Wright, leadership got word of the allegation earlier in the academic year and immediately placed Somerville on administrative leave.

"The safety and wellbeing of Friends’ Central students is our first priority. Friends’ Central has a number of policies and practices to support this unwavering commitment. Among them, policies focused on healthy and respectful boundaries with students," the letter said in part.

The report was then sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ChildLine and the school officials say they cooperated and maintained contact with law enforcement during the investigation process.

The Friends' School also launched their own independent investigation and found the accusations to be credible, according to the letter sent to the community.

"The actions of this teacher are serious, distressing and absolutely unacceptable. The professionalism of Friends’ Central teachers is at the core of our School’s great strength and is central to the success of our students and graduates," a spokesperson shared in a statement to NBC10.

Officials believe Somerville did not engage in sexual misconduct with any other students while at the school. They are asking that if you have any information you would like to report to please contact Kristine Grady Derewicz of Littler Mendelson, P.C. at kderewicz@littler.com or 267-402-3003. You can also contact Christina Abbott at cabbott@friendscentral.org or 610-645-5051

Students at both the Upper and Middle schools will be directed to meetings with their principals to discuss the news on Wednesday. Parents are being urged to speak with their children before their return to school.