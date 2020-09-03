Jersey Shore

Sentencing of Ex-Atlantic City Mayor Postponed Yet Again

Frank Gilliam has yet to learn his punishment for stealing thousands from a youth basketball program he founded

By The Associated Press

  • The sentencing of former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam on a conviction in a theft from a youth basketball program he founded has been postponed for the sixth time.
  • Gilliam was originally set to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Camden the first week in January. At least part of the delay was due to the shutdown of courts during the coronavirus outbreak, although such proceedings may be carried out by video link.
  • Gilliam admitted stealing $87,000 from the youth basketball program.

The sentencing of former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam on a conviction in a theft from a youth basketball program he founded has been postponed for the sixth time.

Gilliam was originally set to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Camden the first week in January.

But since then, his sentencing date has repeatedly been pushed back. At least part of the delay was due to the shutdown of courts during the coronavirus outbreak, although such proceedings may be carried out by video link.

Prosecutors have not offered a reason for the repeated postponements. His most recent scheduled date was to have been Sept. 9.

Gilliam pleaded guilty last October to wire fraud, admitting taking $87,000 from a basketball program he has set up.

He could face 20 years in prison, although under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence is likely to be lower.

