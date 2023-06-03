Ed Sheeran Learns How to Make a Philly Cheesesteak and Serves Them to Fans

Everyone loves a Philly cheesesteak. How about one made by Ed Sheeran?

The English singer and songwriter is in town for two shows and stopped by Philips Steaks in South Philly to learn how to make a cheesesteak, and even made them to order for customers.

The owners, Philip and Joseph, showed Sheeran the ropes of how to make a cheesesteak and then let him serve customers and got their reactions.

A video posted on Sheeran’s Instagram goes behind the scenes as he learns how to make the Philly staple.

One woman said the cheesesteak was “perfect” and gave it a thumbs up.

“This is beyond unbelievable, and I got to tell you, I think Ed did just a little bit better than my brother Philip for his first time making a cheesesteak,” said Joseph.

Sheeran is performing at the Lincoln Financial Field Saturday as part of his concert tour that goes until September.