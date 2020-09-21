Woman Shot to Death in Crashed Car, Philly Police Say

A woman died after an apparent chase, shooting and crash in Philadelphia overnight.

The woman was the passenger in a car that crashed into an SUV and parked car near I and Cayuga streets in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers found the woman shot multiple times and rushed her to the hospital where she died.

The driver of the crashed car told Philadelphia police investigators that he was being chased prior to crashing. After the wreck, a late-90s model large white sedan pulled up alongside the car and someone got out and opened fire, the driver told police.

Investigators found multiple bullet casings outside of the car, police said.

Homicide investigators spoke to witnesses and continued to search for clues to track down the woman’s killer. She was in her 20s.

Philadelphia has been ravaged by deadly violence this year. Entering Monday, at least 331 people had been killed in Philadelphia – a 34% increase from this time last year and the highest total since at least 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.