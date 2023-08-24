Looking to adopt a pet? Meet these long-time shelter animals looking for a home

In honor of Clear the Shelters month, NBC 10 is committed to helping animals get adopted into their forever homes.
That is why we are shining a spotlight on some special animals who have been in shelters for far too long and are just waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.
Check out the animals below to learn more about them and where you can adopt them from.
And don't miss our big event Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Pennsylvania SPCA will be hosting an in-person event where people can come and adopt animals on the spot at 350 E. Erie Avenue in Philadelphia.
This is Charles. He has been in a shelter for 800 days. He loves to ride in canoes and enjoys creeks and ponds. You can adopt Charles from the Humane Animal Partners of Delaware.
Meet Pesto who has been in and out of shelters since he was a pup. He's cuddly and his favorite pastime is sunbathing. You can adopt Pesto from the Humane Animal Partners of Delaware.
Tessy: This 4-year-old black Lab is playful and loyal once she warms up to you. You can adopt Tessy from the Humane Animal Partners of Delaware.
This is Wyatt who is 5-years-old and has been in the shelter for three years now. He loves other dogs, loves getting treats and is looking for a home with only adults and some other dogs he can play with. You can adopt Wyatt from the PSPCA.
This is 3-year-old Yam who has been at the shelter since 2021.Yam loves to play with toys, especially tennis balls. You can adopt Yam from the PSPCA.
Meet Tim who is 12 years old and has been in a shelter since 2021. He loves all things water and loves getting treats. You can adopt Tim from the PSPCA.
Blitz is 2 and a half years old, loves cuddles, exploring outside and squeaky toys. But he doesn't like sharing those toys. He is looking for an active family with a fenced in yard for him to run around and play. You can adopt Blitz from the Providence Animal Center in Media.
Meet 5-year-old Bonnie who is a dog friendly party pup. She loves setting the tone and hates when the party is over. She would thrive in a family with other dogs who can provide structure and give her confidence to be the best girl. You can adopt Bonnie from the Providence Animal Center in Media.
Meet Allie, almost 2 years old, who loves kids, car rides, and hiding under blankets but is not a big fan of other dogs. Allie is looking for a family who can take her on adventures and give her lots of snuggles on the couch. You can adopt Allie from the Providence Animal Center in Media.
Meet Flowerpot. A friendly 5-year-old dog who loves to cuddle and despite her cute face, loves to get into some mild mischief. You can adopt him from Philly PAWS.
Meet Duchess Samantha Von Wigglebottom. This 9-year-old feline is always keeping an eye on the neighborhood and really needs someone who can help her manage her asthma inhaler. And rest assure this duchess has no issue showing off her bright green eyes. You can adopt her from Philly PAWS.
This is 8-year-old Cheeks who comes with a big case of FOMO. He likes to join in on activities, especially board games and is all about wearing his pajamas. You can adopt her from Philly PAWS.