Baby Found Alone in Locked Car Outside Philly Casino, Police Say

A man is in custody after a baby was found alone inside a car outside a Philadelphia casino Wednesday night, police said.

The child was found unattended inside a locked gray Volkswagen outside of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on 10th Street and Packer Avenue. Police have not yet revealed how long the child was alone in the car. The baby was not injured.

A man was taken into custody in connection to the incident. Police have not yet revealed the man’s relationship to the child or the charges he’ll face.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

