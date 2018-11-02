Woman Provides Free Professional Interview Clothing for Men in Need - NBC 10 Philadelphia
    Woman Provides Free Professional Clothing for Men in Need

    She's been called a local lifesaver due to her efforts of helping thousands of men in our area turn their lives around. NBC10's Harry Hairston has the story of Rhonda Willingham, the founder of 'MenzFit,' which provides free professional interview clothing for unemployed and underemployed men looking to turn their lives around.
