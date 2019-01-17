Closing Arguments Begin in Temple University Murder Trial

Closing arguments are expected Thursday in the trial of a man accused of murdering Temple University student Jenna Burleigh. In the meantime, Jenna's family is honoring her memory with a charitable organization called Jenna's Blessing Bags. The donations will be given to local homeless shelters.

What to Know Jenna Burleigh disappeared in 2017 after leaving a bar near Temple's campus in North Philadelphia.

Monday, a state police officer described finding her body inside a blue bin in a shed in rural Pennsylvania

Josh Hupperterz has pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse for putting Burleigh's body in the shed, but not guilty to her murder.

Closing arguments will take place Thursday morning in the murder trial of slain Temple University student Jenna Burleigh, who was killed during her first week of classes in 2017.

Prosecutors will argue that 29-year-old Josh Hupperterz strangled Burleigh after a night of booze and sex and then attempted to cover his crime by stuffing her body into a plastic bin, which he hid at his grandparent's home.

Hupperterz's lawyers, however, will argue that Hupperterz's roommate, who claimed to be asleep during the attack, is the real killer.

Hupperterz will not take the stand.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations later in the day.

Hupperterz is accused of killing Burleigh in the early hours of Aug. 31, 2017 at a North Philadelphia apartment he shared with roommate Jack Miley. Hupperterz then tried to hide her body at his grandparents’ rural property in Wayne County, Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and using an instrument of a crime, and previously pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Josh Hupperterz



Hupperterz's trial started last week with explosive allegations by Nenner accusing Miley of killing Burleigh. But Miley, who is not charged with a crime, testified that he passed out after heavy drinking and did not hear the violent struggle between Hupperterz and Burleigh.

Prosecutors alleged that the two met at a bar, walked back to Hupperterz's apartment and fought violently after she refused a sex act.

Nenner pinned the blame on Miley, who had been out drinking with Hupperterz before the murder. Nenner said Miley stirred from his sleep and strangled Burleigh to keep her from screaming in the apartment the two men shared.

Miley, however, testified earlier in the trial that he fell asleep long before the violence broke out between Hupperterz and Burleigh, and that he didn't wake up until 1 p.m. later that day.

The trial, which started last week, took an emotional turn Wednesday when Burleigh's father, Joseph Burleigh, described the last time he saw his daughter alive.

She had car trouble and called her dad for help, Ed Burleigh said. He drove from their family home in Montgomery County to Philadelphia and called AAA. After, they went to dinner and shared one last hug, he said.

"I had the opportunity to say goodbye," he testified.

The Burleigh parents have looked on from the front row of the courtroom every day of the trial. Her mother clutched a rosary through much of the proceedings.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Samuel Gulino, testified for more than an hour, giving a blow-by-blow account of the "extensive injuries" Burleigh had all over her body.

The testimony took a toll on the large contingent of Burleigh's friends and family, who sat next to her parents through much of the trial.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Click through the links below to read more of our reporting on this case: