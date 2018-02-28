Single Dad Takes in 2 Foster Brothers

About 6,000 children in Philadelphia are in foster care and looking for a loving home. That's why NBC10 and Telemundo 62 are teaming up with Philadelphia's Department of Human Services to find them loving foster families. NBC10's Dray Clark introduces us to a single dad who took in two brothers. (Published 4 hours ago)

