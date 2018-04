A woman died after a man crashed a stolen vehicle into a parked car in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The man was driving along Ridge Avenue near N 31st Street just after noon when he crashed, Philadelphia police said.

The woman passenger and the driver were both taken to Hahnemann Hospital where the woman died a short time later, police said.

The man was held a prisoner while being treated, police said.

No word yet on what caused the wreck.