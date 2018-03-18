NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is forecasting a sunny Sunday, but that weather won't stick around. Our First Alert Weather team has put a First Alert in effect because of a fourth nor'easter headed to our region.

The First Alert Weather team has issued a first alert for the entire area from Tuesday through Wednesday as yet another storm will set up to impact the region.

It’s likely the area will see rain, wet snow, strong winds and coastal flooding again.

This storm is somewhat different from previous nor'easters since it comes in two portions. The first will impact the region Tuesday, the second Wednesday.

Regardless, the track of the broken system is similar to the previous storms—spurred off the Carolinas coast and heading northeast. Recent models have trended a bit more south with the storm track, which is good news for our region as it results in a less-direct hit.

While not ALL the models are in agreement, and there’s still SOME uncertainty in terms of precipitation type, the American and European models do agree well on timing and general regional impacts (south leaning).

Above is early Tuesday morning. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, we expect rain to creep northward from the south.

The rain may turnover to snow and sleet near the Interstate 95 corridor from Wilmington to Philadelphia to Trenton by Tuesday late morning. Some snow may even edge northward into the PA Suburbs and Lehigh Valley and Berks County.

A handful of models skip the northern most edge of our viewing area, but we’re including light snow chances for now across all our Pennsylvania neighborhoods. Our highest certainty for precipitation (mostly a mix of rain and heavy snow) is over New Jersey, Delaware and just barely into Philadelphia.

By Tuesday evening, the system might turn back over to rain and will pull away.

This storm’s one-two punch allows for a break in rain and snow altogether Tuesday night.

The next portions of the system rushes past us Wednesday morning through night. Again, the models do not entirely agree on the movement of the coastal low.

At this point, it appears some light to steady snow may fall over the southern half of the region. With warm roads and temperatures trending in the upper 30s to low 40s, it’s likely we’ll experience a lot of instant-melting.

Winds will crank up, as well. When the winds are coming from the northeast, these strong gusts may force water inland and lead to at least minor coastal flooding and breach erosion. Gusts are expected to reach 40+ mph at the shore and closer to 30 mph gusts inland.

There’s still a good deal of uncertainty with this system, as the rain-snow line may wobble north or south and bring higher and lower amounts of snow and varied snow intensity. Remember, higher snow intensity allows for quicker accumulation, even on roads.

In March, warmer afternoon temperatures, closer sun angles, and warmed roads make it more difficult for snow to stick and accumulate without a high intensity of snowfall. These are all factors that may impact our forecast, however at this point, we feel confident the timeline includes Tuesday and Wednesday. We also feel confident that regardless of any accumulation, active snowfall over several commutes will lead to messy and inconvenienced travel.

Keep with us for updates on NBC10 on air and online. We’re regularly fine-tuning our forecast as the system begins to head our way.