Anuj Gupta, general manager of the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, joined NBC10’s Dray Clark to discuss how one of America’s oldest, largest public markets is celebrating 125 years. Gupta discussed what keeps the market relevant after all these years. (Published Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018)

