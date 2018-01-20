Philadelphia Celebrates NFC Championship Weekend

Fans across the region are celebrating the Eagles Road to Victory as it takes us to NFC Championship Weekend. Bars are serving green beer, the skyline is lit in green, and fans are awaiting the 6:40 kickoff. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is getting reaction from fans about the game and the opposition and warns the Philadelphia Police will arrest fans that get out of hand. (Published Saturday, Jan 20, 2018)

