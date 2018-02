Aimee Turner, 22, was crowned Miss Philadelphia during Saturday night’s competition at Drexel University. She will compete in the 2018 Miss Pennsylvania Pageant in June. NBC10’s Erin Coleman sits down with Aimee to talk about her experience. (Published 2 hours ago)

Aimee Turner, 22, was crowned Miss Philadelphia during Saturday night’s competition at Drexel University. She will compete in the 2018 Miss... See More