A New Jersey state trooper was hospitalized with serious facial injuries after two people he'd pulled over for speeding attacked him, police and law enforcement sources say.

The trooper pulled a female driver over for speeding on Route 80 in Hackensack around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to police and the sources.

When the trooper tried to hand her a ticket, her male passenger got out of the car and started attacking him, the sources said.

The female driver then started attacking the trooper as well, according to the sources.

Both the driver and her passenger were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, law enforcement sources said. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The trooper was being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the sources.