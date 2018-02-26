NJ Leaders Speak Out Against Offshore Drilling Plan

A Trump Administration plan that could lead to offshore drilling in the Atlantic Ocean is facing a fight from people at the Jersey Shore. On Monday, leaders from Atlantic and Cape May counties spoke out against the proposal that they believe could have catastrophic consequences. NBC10's Ted Greenberg has the story. (Published Monday, Feb 26, 2018)

