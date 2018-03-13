Sponsored
Meek Mill Makes Surprise Call Into Justice Rally
As students and local leaders gathered at the University of Pennsylvania today to discuss justice and race, Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill called in to the forum from his Chester prison and thanked his supporters. Mill's attorney, mother, and Reverend Al Sharpton were all in attendance. (Published 2 hours ago) As students and local leaders gathered at the University of Pennsylvania today to discuss justice and race, Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill called... See More